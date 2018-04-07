Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hannover Re (HVRRY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hannover Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $69.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16,579.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.07. Hannover Re has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $70.80.

Hannover Re (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter. Hannover Re had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.29%. equities research analysts predict that Hannover Re will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. Hannover Re’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

Hannover Re Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

