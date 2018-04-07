Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has been gaining from its solid cost-saving efforts. While the company has long been benefiting from its FORCE program, it also unveiled a 2018 Global Restructuring Program, which marks its biggest restructuring in a while. The plan is likely to enhance the company’s underlying profitability, help it compete better and provide flexibility to undertake growth-oriented investments. We believe that such efforts are likely to provide cushion to the stock, which declined in the past six months, while it fared better than the industry. Also, these factors fueled Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter of 2017, wherein results gained from cost-savings, lower tax and higher sales at most units. However, input cost inflation has been a concern for a while and is also likely to persist in 2018. Further the company has been struggling with softness in its North American segment and persistent challenges in the diaper category.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays set a $119.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.56.

KMB opened at $108.60 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $104.58 and a 12-month high of $134.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38,370.78, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 427.79% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

