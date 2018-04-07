Zacks Investment Research Lowers TopBuild (BLD) to Hold

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “TopBuild Corp. is the installer and distributor of insulation products to the construction industry primarily in the United States. The company also installs and distributes other building products, which consists of rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving and roofing. It offers insulation installation services. TopBuild Corp. TopBuild Corp. is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLD. Nomura set a $100.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.71. 285,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,448. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,725.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.57. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TopBuild had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Joachimczyk sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $169,586.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $586,278.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 6,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $522,395.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock worth $2,405,043. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in TopBuild by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TopBuild by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

