Zacks Investment Research Lowers WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Sell

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “In last three months loss in WEC Energy’s shares is wider than industry’s decline. Rising total debts amid increasing interest rates will increase its capital service costs and escalate the cost of the capital projects. A major chunk of its electricity production is generated from coal fired units and some coal units could attract emission regulation, making it uneconomical to maintain and operate. WEC Energy at present is serving more customers than the year-ago level. Its long-term investments in infrastructure projects will help it meet increasing customer demand and improve service reliability. Completion of its ongoing capital projects will help WEC Energy to achieve its targeted emission reduction. Acquisition of Bluewater Natural Gas Holding is going to be accretive to WEC Energy’s performance.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $63.04. 1,633,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19,996.06, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.07. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 160,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc was a diversified holding company with natural gas and electric utility operations, an approximately 60% equity ownership interest in American Transmission Company LLC, and non-utility electric operations through its We Power business, as of December 31, 2016. Its segments include Wisconsin; Illinois; Other States; Electric Transmission; We Power, and Corporate and Other.

