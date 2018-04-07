Zacks Investment Research Lowers ZTE (ZTCOY) to Sell

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th.

ZTE stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 1,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479. ZTE has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $13,395.59, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.02.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that ZTE will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers Networks, Consumer Business, and Government & Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and microwave products; optical transmission products, including WDM-OTN and NG-SDH/MSTP; and data communication products that comprise Ethernet switch, IPTN, router and BMSG, and SDN and NFV products.

