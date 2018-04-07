Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have $98.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an underperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.67.

NYSE:ELS opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,713.62, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $91.94.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $229.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.71 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 20.84%. analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner and operator of lifestyle-oriented properties (properties) consisting primarily of manufactured home (MH) communities and recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and campgrounds. The Company operates through two segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

