Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fulton Financial (FULT) to “Hold”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fulton Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,112.33, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $16.45 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $206.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3,372.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 776,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 754,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,973,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,632,000 after buying an additional 415,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 359,167 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

