The Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $57.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrier Companies Inc., is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s manufacturing segment produces double-stack intermodal railcars, conventional railcars and marine vessels, and performs repair and refurbishment activities for both intermodal and conventional railcars. It also engages in complementary leasing and services activities. Greenbrier Europe is an end-to-end freight railcar manufacturing, engineering and repair business with operations in Poland & Romania that serves customers across Europe and in the Middle East. Greenbrier builds freight railcars & rail castings in Brazil through two separate strategic partnerships. It is a leading provider of wheel services, railcar management & regulatory compliance services and leasing services to railroads in North America. Greenbrier offers freight railcar repair, refurbishment and retrofitting services in North America through a joint venture partnership with Watco Companies, LLC. “

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

NYSE GBX traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.60. 1,548,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,566. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $1,374.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $54.45.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. Its Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

