Kilroy Realty (KRC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Kilroy Realty Corporation, a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P Midcap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast’s premier landlords. The Company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Kilroy Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase cut Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.30.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.49. 278,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,975.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $177.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,788,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 985,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,591,000 after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-kilroy-realty-krc-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through the office properties segment. It operates in office and mixed-use submarkets along the West Coast. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.