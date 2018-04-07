Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $70.00 price target on Life Storage and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS cut Life Storage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo set a $91.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of LSI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.18. 556,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,959.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.46 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $2,623,000. Snow Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth $10,767,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth $278,000.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

