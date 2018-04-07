Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) to Hold

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, “Metso is a globally-leading supplier of processes, machinery and systems for the pulp and paper industry and a foremost expert in the key technologies of this sector. The Corporation is also a strong supplier in automation and flow control solutions, and one of the world’s leading suppliers of rock and mineral processing systems. The main customer sectors are the pulp and paper industry, construction and civil engineering, mining and the energy industry. “

Separately, Barclays downgraded Metso Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

Shares of MXCYY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.58. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. The company has a market cap of $4,558.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $836.17 million during the quarter. Metso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.71%. equities analysts forecast that Metso Oyj will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj is a global supplier of technology and services for mining, aggregates, oil and gas, pulp, paper, as well as process industries. The Company’s segments include Minerals, Flow Control, and Group Head Office and other. The Minerals segment covers the Company’s mining, aggregates and recycling businesses.

