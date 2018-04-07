Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MTU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 29th. They currently have $7.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ have outperformed the industry on the NYSE in the last six months. Though the negative interest rates in Japan, escalating expenses and global growth concerns along with strict regulations are headwinds, strong capital ratios and organic growth are likely to drive the company’s bottom-line growth. Also, the company’s prospects look encouraging, as it focuses on several strategies under its medium-term business plan (2016-2018) and global expansion.”

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTU. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88,244.16, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter. equities analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTU. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 222,796 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,985,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,241 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFJ) is a bank holding company. The Company’s segments include Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group and Krungsri. The Company’s services include commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, leasing and various fields of financial services.

