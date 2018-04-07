Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company operating in the Illinois Basin, the Appalachian Basin and the southwestern region of the United States. The Company pursues a balanced growth strategy of exploiting its sizable inventory of lower-risk developmental drilling locations, pursuing its higher-potential exploration drilling and enhanced oil recovery projects, and actively seeking to acquire complementary oil and natural gas properties. “

Separately, Northland Securities set a $2.00 target price on Rex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

REXX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Rex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.85, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.86, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

WARNING: “Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-rex-energy-rexx-to-buy-updated.html.

About Rex Energy

Rex Energy Corporation is an independent oil, natural gas liquid (NGL) and natural gas company. The Company has operations in the Appalachian Basin and Illinois Basin. In the Appalachian Basin, the Company is focused on its Marcellus Shale, Utica Shale and Upper Devonian (Burkett) Shale drilling and exploration activities.

