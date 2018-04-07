SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB provides corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It offers savings account, investment banking, securities brokerage services, loans, pensions and insurance products. The company operates primarily in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, China, Great Britain, Ireland, Luxembourg, Russia, Singapore, the United States and internationally. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Shares of SVKEF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,675. The firm has a market cap of $22,503.10, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.53. SEB Group has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $12.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “SEB Group (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-seb-group-svkef-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About SEB Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management, and Other segments.

