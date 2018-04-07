VICTORIA OIL & GAS (OTCMKTS:VCOGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Victoria Oil & Gas Plc is a gas utility company. It engaged in gas exploration, production and distribution primarily in Cameroon. The company involved in the development of the Logbaba gas and condensate field to supply gas. Victoria Oil & Gas Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Shares of VCOGF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200. VICTORIA OIL & GAS has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.67. The stock has a market cap of $64.26, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.38.

WARNING: “VICTORIA OIL & GAS (VCOGF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-victoria-oil-gas-vcogf-to-buy-updated-updated.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICTORIA OIL & GAS (VCOGF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VICTORIA OIL & GAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICTORIA OIL & GAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.