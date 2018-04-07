Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Workiva (WK) to “Hold”

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Workiva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.86.

NYSE:WK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 131,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,038.64, a PE ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.54. Workiva has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $26.75.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.28 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $136,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,005.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jerome M. Behar sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $1,018,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,923 shares of company stock valued at $6,141,505 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $224,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

