Zacks: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 166 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Fordonski sold 2,300 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $134,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 26,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,696. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $654.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.43). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. It offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

