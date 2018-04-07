Zacks: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) Given $17.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $17.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Limbach an industry rank of 217 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMB traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.22. 4,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Limbach has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $15.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Limbach by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,027 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contractor services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

