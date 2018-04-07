Zacks: Midland States Bancorp Inc (MSBI) Given $38.50 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $38.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Midland States Bancorp an industry rank of 117 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $745.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.17). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $50.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John M. Schultz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $65,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $58,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,260 shares of company stock worth $712,531 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a diversified financial holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is Midland States Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business activity has been lending to and accepting deposits from individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company’s segments include Banking, which provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including loan products; commercial equipment leasing; mortgage loan sales and servicing; letters of credit; various types of deposit products, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts; merchant services, and corporate treasury management services; Commercial Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Origination and Servicing, which provides for the origination and servicing of government sponsored mortgages for multifamily and healthcare facilities, and Other, which includes the operating results of the Company and its wealth management business unit.

