Zacks: Phoenix New Media (FENG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Phoenix New Media an industry rank of 110 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 918.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FENG remained flat at $$4.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,337. The firm has a market cap of $305.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.48. Phoenix New Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.98 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 2.45%.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated platform across Internet, mobile, and TV channels in the People's Republic of China. It offers content and services through three channels, including ifeng.com channel, television channel, and mobile channel, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

