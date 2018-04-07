Zacks: Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $3.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Pyxis Tankers an industry rank of 210 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PXS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 177,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.31. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $12.22.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 4.31% of Pyxis Tankers at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

