Zacks: RBB Bancorp (RBB) Given $27.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) has received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $27.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RBB Bancorp an industry rank of 126 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RBB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

RBB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.69 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 34,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total value of $919,379.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBB. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp (the Bank) is a bank holding company with the principal business to serve as the holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiaries, including Royal Business Bank (Bank) and RBB Asset Management Company (RAM). The Company operates Royal Business Bank, which is a California state-chartered commercial bank.

