Zacks: Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.33 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $63.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Simpson Manufacturing an industry rank of 28 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SSD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, insider Psb Fund Simpson sold 253,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $14,626,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 719,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,458,665.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sharon H. Simpson sold 7,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $453,687.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,247,201 shares of company stock worth $72,690,677. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,640,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,825,000 after buying an additional 184,669 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 16.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,941,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,189,000 after purchasing an additional 277,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,778,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,126 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,005,000 after purchasing an additional 120,489 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,359,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 157,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,423. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $2,710.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.10). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $231.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

