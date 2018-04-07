Zacks: SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $25.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given SmartFinancial an industry rank of 167 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

In related news, Director James Beaumont Wicks bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $65,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Tucker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 34,480 shares of company stock worth $762,090. Company insiders own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMBK. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,143 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $954,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $259.62, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $26.26.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 8.80%. research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc, formerly Cornerstone Bancshares, Inc, is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its SmartBank subsidiary (The Bank). The principal business of the Bank consists of attracting deposits from the public and investing those funds, together with funds generated from operations and from principal and interest payments on loans.

