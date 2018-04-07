ZAGG (ZAGG) Given Media Impact Score of 0.04

News headlines about ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZAGG earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.9276585698945 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

ZAGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 target price on ZAGG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ZAGG in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. B. Riley cut ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on ZAGG in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 723,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.04, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. ZAGG has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). ZAGG had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ZAGG will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in ZAGG and mophie segments. The company offers screen protection products; battery cases and power management products for tablets, smartphones, MP3 players, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards; and earbuds, headphones, wireless charging products, Bluetooth speakers, and cables under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, IFROGZ, and mophie brands.

