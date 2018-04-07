Zai Lab (ZLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Zai Lab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Zai Lab stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $945,000. 21.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus.

