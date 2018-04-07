ZCash Gold (CRYPTO:ZCG) Market Cap Tops $907,478.00

ZCash Gold (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded up 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One ZCash Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00003038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta and CoinExchange. In the last week, ZCash Gold has traded up 178% against the US dollar. ZCash Gold has a total market cap of $907,478.00 and $52,395.00 worth of ZCash Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00673693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00177800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ZCash Gold

ZCash Gold was first traded on November 5th, 2017. ZCash Gold’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. ZCash Gold’s official website is zlancer.net. ZCash Gold’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. The official message board for ZCash Gold is medium.com/@zlancer.

Buying and Selling ZCash Gold

ZCash Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy ZCash Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCash Gold must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCash Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

