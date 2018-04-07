ZCoin (XZC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $29.41 or 0.00420650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, TDAX, AEX and Bitcoin Indonesia. Over the last week, ZCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZCoin has a total market cap of $131.75 million and approximately $920,755.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.67 or 0.05573750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.59 or 0.09291640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.01682220 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.58 or 0.02454270 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00195962 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00592946 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00074604 BTC.

ZCoin Coin Profile

ZCoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,479,927 coins. The official website for ZCoin is zcoin.io. ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using ZK-Snarks. Zero-Knowledge proofs allows one to show ownership of a Zcoin coin without having to reveal which coin one owns. Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that costed the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonimity features of Zcoin. “

ZCoin Coin Trading

ZCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, BX Thailand, AEX, TDAX, Bitcoin Indonesia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy ZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.