Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.83 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $27.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares an industry rank of 192 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares (ZEAL) opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zealand Pharma A/S – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotech company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of novel peptide-based medicines in Denmark. The company markets Lixisenatide, a once-daily prandial GLP-1 peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the Adlyxin and Lyxumia names; and Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine, and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

