Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research set a $162.00 price target on Zebra Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 4,884 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $709,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,839.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross W. Manire sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $270,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,780 shares of company stock worth $8,029,513. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 792,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 411,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,964,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,942,000 after acquiring an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,812,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 285,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,016,000 after acquiring an additional 107,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 449,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. 224,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,029. The company has a market capitalization of $7,411.87, a PE ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.48. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $86.82 and a fifty-two week high of $148.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.21. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products worldwide. It offers AIDC products, including mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification device readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, and real-time location systems; related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables; and software utilities and applications.

