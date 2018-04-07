Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,970.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded up 61% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $9,970.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zeitcoin has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,192,982 coins. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeitcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

