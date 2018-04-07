24,023 Shares in Ensco plc (ESV) Acquired by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,023 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 46.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,031 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ensco during the third quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 7.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,413,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,222,932 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 733,947 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ensco by 204.0% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,382,433 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $38,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESV opened at $4.62 on Friday. Ensco plc has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1,970.76, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ensco had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Ensco plc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Ensco’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESV shares. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Ensco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ensco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $7.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ensco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ensco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Ensco Company Profile

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. The company owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 65 rigs, including 32 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 3 rigs under construction; 14 located in North and South America, such as Brazil; and 19 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

