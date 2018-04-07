ZenCash (CRYPTO:ZEN) Market Capitalization Tops $88.38 Million

ZenCash (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. During the last week, ZenCash has traded 50.2% higher against the dollar. One ZenCash coin can now be purchased for $24.67 or 0.00353326 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. ZenCash has a market cap of $88.38 million and $952,911.00 worth of ZenCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00590308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.02607210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00057338 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00115009 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00280630 BTC.

About ZenCash

ZenCash (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. ZenCash’s total supply is 3,582,788 coins. ZenCash’s official message board is forum.zensystem.io. ZenCash’s official Twitter account is @zencashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZenCash is zensystem.io. The Reddit community for ZenCash is /r/ZenSys and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenCash aims to be a secure and useful privacy coin, offering users zero-knowledge proof shielded transactions over an end-to-end encrypted network provided by compensated secure nodes. The project launched as a fork of Zcash technology using zk-SNARKs, but is building out in a direction focusing on usability, grassroots community involvement, and a self-funding treasury model that compensates stakeholders for continued network improvements and growth. “

Buying and Selling ZenCash

ZenCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy ZenCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZenCash must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZenCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

