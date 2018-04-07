Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Zendesk reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 25.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.48%. Zendesk’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

In other Zendesk news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 20,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,936 shares of company stock valued at $8,032,434. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $9,017,000. AXA grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 388,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 291,975 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 12.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,605,000 after buying an additional 82,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,038,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,916. The firm has a market cap of $4,791.73, a P/E ratio of -43.78 and a beta of 1.51. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zendesk-inc-zen-expected-to-announce-earnings-of-0-03-per-share.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.