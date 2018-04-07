Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

NYSE ZBH opened at $105.18 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $21,809.85, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan C. Hanson purchased 25,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.35.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

