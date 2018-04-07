Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd.

ZBH has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22,010.97, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $133.49.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.96%.

In other news, insider Bryan C. Hanson bought 25,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,001,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 20,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,774.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/zimmer-biomet-zbh-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.