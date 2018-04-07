Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price

Media stories about Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ziopharm Oncology earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.4724603100413 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ziopharm Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered Ziopharm Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price target on Ziopharm Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ziopharm Oncology in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ziopharm Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $4.32 on Friday. Ziopharm Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ziopharm Oncology’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Ziopharm Oncology will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ziopharm Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

