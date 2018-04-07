Zoe's Kitchen Inc (ZOES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $105.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zoe's Kitchen Inc (NYSE:ZOES) will post $105.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zoe's Kitchen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $105.08 million to $105.98 million. Zoe's Kitchen reported sales of $90.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoe's Kitchen will report full year sales of $105.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $362.64 million to $365.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $393.61 million per share, with estimates ranging from $392.85 million to $394.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zoe's Kitchen.

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. Zoe's Kitchen had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZOES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Zoe's Kitchen in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Zoe's Kitchen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zoe's Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zoe's Kitchen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

In other Zoe's Kitchen news, major shareholder Misada Capital Flagship Fund L purchased 379,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $5,318,852.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoe's Kitchen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoe's Kitchen by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoe's Kitchen stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.12. 308,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,555. The company has a market cap of $306.75, a PE ratio of -137.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zoe's Kitchen has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $18.84.

About Zoe's Kitchen

Zoe’s Kitchen, Inc develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving a menu of fresh, wholesome, Mediterranean-inspired dishes delivered with Southern hospitality. The Company’s menu offers meals made from scratch using produce, proteins and other ingredients, including its appetizers, soups, salads and kabobs.

