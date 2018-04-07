Zoin (ZOI) Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Zoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00011543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Zoin has traded 61.2% higher against the US dollar. Zoin has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $25,788.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,970.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.18 or 0.05575890 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.50 or 0.09300770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.01680290 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.06 or 0.02457140 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00194331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00595045 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00074302 BTC.

Zoin Profile

ZOI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,451,842 coins. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zoin uses the Zerocoin protocol. The Zerocoin protocol uses zero-knowledge proofs to ensure that financial transactions are anonymous.The vision of Zoin is to create a coin that is evolving through the community, therefore the founder reward was removed. “

Buying and Selling Zoin

Zoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Zoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

