Commerzbank Analysts Give zooplus (ZO1) a €140.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €140.00 ($172.84) price target on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €150.00 ($185.19) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($228.40) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($156.79) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €205.00 ($253.09) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($185.19) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €155.30 ($191.73).

zooplus stock traded up €0.50 ($0.62) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €144.70 ($178.64). The company had a trading volume of 7,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013. zooplus has a one year low of €127.40 ($157.28) and a one year high of €200.15 ($247.10).

zooplus Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

