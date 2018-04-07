ZPG (ZPG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of ZPG (LON:ZPG) in a report published on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.97) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.32) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Monday, January 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of ZPG in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($6.18) price target on shares of ZPG in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ZPG in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 421 ($5.91).

Shares of LON ZPG opened at GBX 340 ($4.77) on Wednesday. ZPG has a 12-month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 389.90 ($5.47).

In other ZPG news, insider Robin Klein bought 58,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 340 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £198,886.40 ($279,177.99).

ZPG Company Profile

ZPG PLC, formerly Zoopla Property Group Plc, is a provider of digital media and lead generation platform that owns and operates digital consumer brands, including Zoopla, uSwitch, PrimeLocation and Hometrack. it has two divisions: Property Services and Comparison Services. The Property Services division includes the United Kingdom (UK) Agency, which represents property advertising services provided to estate agents and lettings agents; New Homes, which represents property advertising services provided to new home developers, and Other Property Services, which represents overseas property advertising services, display advertising and data services.

