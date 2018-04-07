ZSEcoin (ZSE) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, ZSEcoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. ZSEcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $193.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.63 or 0.04314640 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001296 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012149 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007015 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00013408 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,035,894 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin. The official website for ZSEcoin is zsecoin.com.

ZSEcoin Coin Trading

ZSEcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase ZSEcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZSEcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZSEcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

