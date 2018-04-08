$0.03 EPS Expected for TPI Composites (TPIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.04). TPI Composites reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 113,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,596. The stock has a market cap of $775.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of -0.94. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, Director Philip J. Deutch sold 317,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $6,920,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investors L. P. Angeleno II sold 50,426 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $1,155,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at $65,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 667,426 shares of company stock worth $14,818,370. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

