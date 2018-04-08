-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apricus Biosciences (APRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apricus Biosciences’ earnings. Apricus Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Apricus Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apricus Biosciences.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRI remained flat at $$0.38 during midday trading on Friday. 1,919,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,324. The firm has a market cap of $8.44, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Apricus Biosciences has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apricus Biosciences stock. Healthcare Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Apricus Biosciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Healthcare Value Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Healthcare Value Capital LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Apricus Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Apricus Biosciences

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

