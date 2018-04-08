$0.17 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.30 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 53.35% and a net margin of 81.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price target on Corcept Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,854.50, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.88. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $25.96.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Renee D. Gala purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $125,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $407,520 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “$0.17 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/0-17-eps-expected-for-corcept-therapeutics-cort-this-quarter.html.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.