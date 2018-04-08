$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Data Corp (FDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) to announce $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for First Data’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. First Data posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Data will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Data had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised First Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on First Data to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 254.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Data by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FDC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,362,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $14,819.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

