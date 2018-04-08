$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Haverty Furniture Companies posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haverty Furniture Companies.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $214.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.20 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, VP Jenny H. Parker sold 2,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HVT. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HVT stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.98, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc is a retailer of residential furniture and accessories. The Company sells home furnishings in its retail stores and through its Website, havertys.com. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 124 stores in 16 states in the Southern and Midwest regions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s retail store space totaled approximately 4.5 million square feet for 124 stores.

