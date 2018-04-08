$0.26 EPS Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. Cabot Oil & Gas posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COG. Piper Jaffray set a $36.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 979,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 32.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 535,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 207,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,137,748 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $23.17. 4,908,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,311. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10,676.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.40.

Cabot Oil & Gas announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the development, exploitation and exploration of oil and gas properties. The Company operates in the segment of natural gas and oil development, exploitation, exploration and production, in the continental United States. Its assets are concentrated in areas with known hydrocarbon resources, which are conducive to multi-well, repeatable drilling programs.

