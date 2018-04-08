$0.27 EPS Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DOC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

DOC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.57. 1,994,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,829.97, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.46%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 13,650 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $200,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,988,000 after purchasing an additional 128,853 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,946,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,455 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,604,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,764,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,085,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

