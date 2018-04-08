-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agenus Inc (AGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.18). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGEN. BidaskClub cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Agenus by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Agenus by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agenus by 511.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $483.04, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.50. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

